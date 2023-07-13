July ANSES payment calendar: who collects today, Thursday 13

The National Social Security Administration (ANSES) continues payments stipulated for the calendar for the month of july Hoy, thursday july 13it is stipulated in the ANSES payment dates that corresponds to charge all ID ending in 3 of the following benefits: retirees and pensioners that do not exceed the minimum wage, Universal Child Allowance and Family Child Allowance, Pregnancy Allowance and Single Payment Allowances.

How does the ANSES payment schedule continue for the following benefits?

The ANSES calendar provides for the payment of social security programs on the following dates:

Collection dates of Universal Child Allowances (AUH): Until July 21.

Retirement and pension with income that does not exceed $70,962​: Until July 21.

Pregnancy Allowance: Until July 21.

Single Payment Assignments (Marriage, Birth and Adoption): until August 10.

Allowance for Prenatal and Maternity: until July 18.

Retirees and pensioners that exceed $70,962: from July 24 to 28.

Unemployment insurance: from the 24th to the 28th of July.

The collection day is determined by the type of social security, but also by the termination of the DNI.

ANSES: How do I check where I charge

Los Anses beneficiaries have the possibility of check in the system where and when they can withdraw their payment. Next, we leave you the step by step of how to do it:

Enter the official site of the Anses

Fill in the form with the CUIL or benefit number

Click on “Query”

Once this process is complete, the page will immediately inform you of the place and date of collection.

In case you need change bank or post office You must receive the first charge at the established point. But then you can make the modification through one of these ways:

In person at the designated branch.

By telephone by calling 130.

Or online, entering the Mi Anses portal.

In the latter case, you must enter with the CUIL and the Social Security Code. Then, enter the “Collections” section and select “Change place of collection”. At the end, a form will appear that must be completed with the data of the new site.

