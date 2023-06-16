June Edition | Oh Glow

My photos in collaboration with oh glow

I tried the new brands that landed in the indie realm of Oh Glow and came back with discounts and recommendations.

reminder: Oh Glow is a site where you can find indie brands from the care and lifestyle field. They focus on small, niche and independent brands that are difficult to hunt alone. All the brands you will find at Oh Glow have social and environmental agendas, and of course – all products are cruelty-free.

Before we dive into the explanations, for the benefit of those who already know the material, here are the assumptions:

20% discount on the entire site with the code shelly in addition to the existing discounts.

The code does not include the box collection, period underwear and nail products.

It also won’t work on the kinfill cleaning products, but because it’s a brand I particularly like, it will be possible to get 10% off them with the code shellykinfill.

The codes are valid until 6/22 at midnight, and you can use both in the same purchase.

>>>

Straight from Poland, Very pleasant: Krayna

A vegan and organic cosmetics brand founded by Magda and Damien. The brand is named after the place in Poland where the two were born and met, and where they also returned after choosing to live closer to nature (the lake where they are sailing in the boat here in the picture is the lake next to their house).

In their own words:

We are a family brand and we’re offering an honest product, based only on plant-derived ingredients. It is meant to reflect what we truly think about skin care and life in general. Our aim was to create a series which is 100% vegan, organic and produced locally, in a world familiar to us

>>>

Straight from London, very pleasant: Holistic London

Also behind this brand is a couple, Julieta and Adrian (it appears that the trend is to open an organic lifestyle brand with the person you love). Their brand is a home fragrance brand, everything is made in the UK from environmentally friendly materials that are produced under fair conditions around the world, and of course all products are vegan and cruelty free. The smells themselves are not only pleasant, they are supposed to help you relax, or sleep better or help you concentrate.

In their own words:

Our mission is to MAKE FRAGRANCE BETTER FOR ALL, creating beautiful products while caring for People + Planet

>>>

Private ownership:

from left to right:

> krayna’s AY 3 Chestnut cream to reduce redness in the face (takes the role of moisturizer in your skincare routine, after cleansing and before sunscreen)

> Holistic London large or small candle

> The surface cleaner of kinfill, the brand of cleaning products that you don’t hide in the closet. Everything with them is beautiful, the smells are great and I warn you in advance that the prices are more reminiscent of the price of a cosmetic product than a cleaning product. Let’s put it this way: this is not the product that will replace the blue durgol for the shower, but it will look photogenic on the counter and make you want to clean. You buy the bottle once, and then only the cleaning essences themselves to which water is added.

> Luxe Botanics facial soap, an American ecological brand. Last time I recommended it, it sold out really fast, so now is a good chance to try again

>>>

Something nice to start the week with.

Feel my feet above the ground

Hand of God, deliver me

