June music from Austria – sound sketching

13
What I heard about Austrian music in June:
Aktuelles Album: „Goods for Conversation“
salami recorder on fb
Current album: “A fragile system”
bipolar feminine on facebook
laundromatchicks on instagram
Current album: “Lightning Trails”
current album: Comedown
two new songs in the live session
eerah on facebook
Elephant Planet on facebook
Current album: “elephant”
International Mention:
Sound sketch newsletter
Klangskizzerei – the sketchy music blog.
I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )
Stefan Westacott
Guitar music and concert sketches
See also Epidemic impacts the movie market, summer results may fall short of expectations | box office | new crown pneumonia_sina news