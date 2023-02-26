Home Entertainment Jung Ho-seok is about to enlist in the army. BTS J-HOPE cancels the postponement of enlistment…|Enlistment|Jung Ho-seok|Postponement_Sina News
Entertainment

Jung Ho-seok is about to enlist in the army. BTS J-HOPE cancels the postponement of enlistment…|Enlistment|Jung Ho-seok|Postponement_Sina News

by admin
Jung Ho-seok is about to enlist in the army. BTS J-HOPE cancels the postponement of enlistment…|Enlistment|Jung Ho-seok|Postponement_Sina News

　　Jung Ho-seok to enlist in the military

　　BTS J-HOPE cancels the postponement of enlistment, will announce enlistment schedule later

　　BTS member J-Hope told the media on the 26th that he has recently applied for cancellation of deferral of enlistment in order to serve in the military.

　　Big Hit Music said, “J-Hope’s enlistment will be announced as soon as it is confirmed.”

　　At this point, J-Hope will become the second member of the group to enlist in the army after BTS’ big brother Jin who started his military service in December last year.

　　

　　

　　

　　

　　

　　

　　

　　

　　

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.

See also  Serie A: Torino-Cremonese 2-2 - Football

You may also like

James Bond, excluding racist terms from new editions...

Do you want a thief-proof car? Here’s what...

Don’t let Ruby Ruby beautify Charmaine Sheh as...

“The 5th Fujian IPTV Tianyi HD Little Reader...

Return to the social platform! Bottega Veneta opens...

Tom Holland Rumored to Star in Spider-Man: Into...

Great Britain, a sex toy from ancient Rome...

Jung Ho-seok is about to enlist in the...

Goodbye solar car: Sono Group cancels the Sion...

Interview with Li Guangjie: I’m very pleased to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy