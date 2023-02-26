Jung Ho-seok to enlist in the military

BTS J-HOPE cancels the postponement of enlistment, will announce enlistment schedule later

BTS member J-Hope told the media on the 26th that he has recently applied for cancellation of deferral of enlistment in order to serve in the military.

Big Hit Music said, “J-Hope’s enlistment will be announced as soon as it is confirmed.”

At this point, J-Hope will become the second member of the group to enlist in the army after BTS’ big brother Jin who started his military service in December last year.

