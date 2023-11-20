Jungkook of BTS Wins Top Global K-Pop Song at Billboard Music Awards and Sets Record with ‘GOLDEN’ Album Sales

BTS Member Jungkook Wins Top Global K-Pop Song at Billboard Music Awards

Jungkook, a member of the widely popular Korean boy band BTS, has been making headlines with his recent achievements at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). The singer took home the award for “Top Global K-Pop Song” for his solo track “Seven (feat. Latto)” and made history as the first Korean solo artist to win a BBMA in 10 years.

The news of Jungkook’s win comes after the release of his first solo album “GOLDEN,” which has been breaking records in terms of sales. According to Hanteo Chart statistics, “GOLDEN” has sold over 2.5 million copies, a feat that has not been achieved by a solo artist in 13 years.

The album saw an impressive 2.147389 million copies sold on the day of its release, and it reached the 2 million mark within just 5 hours. By the end of the first week, “GOLDEN” had sold 2.438483 million copies, setting a new record for first-day and first-week sales by a solo artist in South Korea.

In addition to his success at the BBMAs and the remarkable sales of “GOLDEN,” Jungkook also held a fan showcase event, “Jung Kook ‘GOLDEN’ Live On Stage,” at Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul on the same evening as the awards ceremony.

Fans have been eagerly celebrating Jungkook’s achievements, and the singer expressed his gratitude in a video speech, thanking his dedicated fanbase, ARMY, for their support.

Jungkook’s win at the BBMAs and the remarkable sales of “GOLDEN” are further testament to his growing influence and popularity as a solo artist, solidifying his position as a rising star in the global music industry.