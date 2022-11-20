Home Entertainment Jungkook Qatar World Cup theme song “Dreamers” released | Yonhap News Agency
November 20, 2022 at 15:37

Yonhap News Agency, Seoul, November 20. The official theme song “Dreamers” for the 2022 Qatar World Cup sung by Jungkook, a member of the South Korean boy group BTS, was officially launched on the 19th.

The agency BIGHIT MUSIC released the song title and poster through the global fan community Weverse and official social accounts. It is reported that “Dreamers” is the first official World Cup solo soundtrack sung by a Korean singer.

Jungkook will perform “Dreamers” for the first time on the stage of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on the evening of the 20th (Korea time). (Finish)

