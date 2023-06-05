Home » Jungkook Tian revealed the release date of Jungkook’s new album when he debuted as a solo singer
Jungkook Tian revealed the release date of Jungkook's new album when he debuted as a solo singer

Jungkook Tian revealed the release date of Jungkook’s new album when he debuted as a solo singer

Korean media reported that Jungkook, a member of the popular boy group BTS, will debut as a solo singer and release his first solo album on July 14.

It is reported that Jungkook is currently preparing his own solo album and will release a solo album on July 14th. He is currently preparing for a new album. This album will contain English songs, and it is expected that Jungkook himself will be active in global activities as a solo singer.

Prior to this, Jungkook released solo singles such as “Still With You” and “My You” through SoundCloud, and also released the OST “Stay Alive” of the webtoon “7FATES: CHAKHO”, and the theme song “Dreamers” of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, etc., showing Gained strength as a solo singer.

This album is Jungkook’s first solo album, and it is expected to receive enthusiastic attention from fans all over the world. We are looking forward to what kind of charm the solo album filled with Jungkook’s voice will show.

