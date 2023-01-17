Listen to the audio version of the article

The post-Covid restart is not easy for the Italian junior fashion industry, which closed 2022 with a turnover down 3.8% on the previous year, to 2,934 million euros according to Confindustria Moda estimates.

The sector in difficulty between exports down and imports up 20%

In 2019, before the pandemic, revenues had reached 3.1 billion euros. The companies, traditionally small and less internationalized than those that produce for adults (if we exclude the big brands that also produce children’s lines), are struggling to find outlets abroad (-8.8% exports in 2022, dropped to 1.19 billion, with a weight of 40.6% of turnover) and are also struggling on the domestic market, dominated by chains that produce, largely, across borders: last autumn-winter, the chains covered almost 47% of the junior market in Italy (+17% sell-out). Imports in 2022 soared (+20%), while the trade balance, which has always been negative, exceeded -1 billion euros for the first time.

The bet on the relaunch at Pitti

Yet – despite the market difficulties that add up to production difficulties, from the procurement of raw materials to energy costs – Italian companies are betting on a relaunch at Pitti Bimbo, the international junior fashion fair which opens on Wednesday 18 in Florence (until 20 January) and which in this 96th edition presents the collections for autumn-winter 2023-2024 of 230 brands, 70% of which are foreign. Monnalisa, the only listed company in junior fashion, returns to the fair with a fashion show inside the Fortezza da Basso, home of the show where names such as Miniconf (with the Sarabanda brand and Ducati and Superga licenses), Dolce & Gabbana, Miss Blumarine, Antony Morato, Freddy, Naturino, Kickers, Rossignol, Fracomina, Mc2 Saint Barth, surrounded by many research and niche brands. Between classic and research, and therefore between tradition and innovation, the Smart Kids area makes its debut, presenting brands that identify themselves with words such as urban, streetstyle, high tech, sportswear, outdoor and indoor: a perspective close to children’s world – explains Pitti – who is not afraid to mix and dare.