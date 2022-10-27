Still continuing to be inspired by movies, the designer brand JUNLI chose a film with a different style from the past – “The Place Beyond the Pines”. This is one of the most affected films of a friend who unfortunately passed away during the epidemic. In order to commemorate their friendship, the JUNLI 2023 Spring/Summer series will use a special form to interpret the resonance between the fashion culture and the fate of the characters behind the film.

Derek Cianfrance is more of a character, rational and restrained. It does not focus on expressing a certain theme, but starts from an event, and the characters of the characters naturally unfold their life flavors. Luke, a funfair stunt motorcyclist played by Ryan Gosling, is wild and lonely, with no hope, no love, no future, and a romance so sad. Luke’s style is full of the shadow of the peak Grunge style of the 90s, walking enthusiastically in the deep and bleak pine forest, and the violently shaking lens is full of romanticism overflowing the screen.

The core of Luke’s image is interpreted as hand-washed denim, paint and ink dot printing, broken-style fabric stitching, detachable printed silk scarves, hollow jackets and other details are integrated into the series. Compared with previous seasons series, this season is full of confrontation between different elements, a large number of casual elements that have never been used, loose silhouettes and new materials are mixed into the original rigorous design language, seeking restraint in the conflict Aesthetic balance.