The Stranger Things directed by Jim Jarmusch in 1995 is a poetic film, with black and white images, running trains, silent carriages, accompanied by Neil Young’s guitar playing for the film, dreamy and blurred , Weird, desolate and abrupt, like a cold and slippery snake, walking through the whole film. All of this has no rules or signs, and it seems to have a profound philosophical nature, which is outside the mainstream. When Jarmusch himself commented on the film, he said: “The film seems to be exploring an illusion, an illusion floating on the edge.” Colors are all faded to extremely low saturation, so that dark colors almost touch the edge of black, and light colors melt and confuse with white, looking for a fuzzy feeling around the edges.

In the film, the character played by Johnny Depp happens to have the same name as the British romantic poet William Blake. During this journey, he meets a representative of civilization who advocates poetry—the “savage” Indian Nobody. He keeps thinking about poetry , “Every Night & every Morn / Some to Misery are Born / Every Morn & every Night / Some are Born to sweet delight / Some are Born to sweet delight / Some are Born to Endless Night.” “Every night, every morning , some people are destined to suffer. Every night, every morning, some people are destined to be happy. Some people are destined to be happy, and some are destined to endure endless nights.”

WOOL

Referring to the image in the two-person film, this season’s series uses different types of environmentally friendly leather and fur materials for reorganization and reconstruction, using various hand-quilted threads, filling and compounding of different materials to expand the possibility of materials. Down materials have also been used in the series in different forms many times, placed on wool coats and sweaters as detachable accessories, and filled into environmentally friendly fur to enhance functionality. As a result, a variety of heavy industrial items for winter protection have been transformed. A bonfire at night becomes a print for the season, screened and digitally printed on wool and cotton. Savagery and contemporary are the key words of this series. The combination of primitive plush and leather, wool and functional nylon materials is an exploration and attempt between the theme and the brand’s restrained aesthetics in terms of materials. Like a movie, create an alien world.