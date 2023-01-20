With farewell to the film industry as a boundary, He enjoys writing about the joys of the world. He seldom talks of worries and sorrows, Most of the language and characters are romantic, I am born to be useful, Behind every free and easy moment It’s all the result of his hard work. The era has me, and the king’s product is passed on from generation to generation. Produced by Fenghuang.com and co-produced by Guizhou Xijiu, the third season of the talk show “Jun Pin Tan”, Cai Lan, the columnist of this dialogue, enters his movie world. Chua Lam bids farewell to the film industry “Turn interest into survival tool” In fact, almost all of Cai Lan’s achievements in the worldly sense have nothing to do with movies. In 1997, Cai Lan bid farewell to the film industry completely. Leaving the film production industry for 40 years, reading, food and travel, etc., have interpenetrated and become the main proposition in Chua Lam’s life after the age of 50. In the 1990s, Cai Lan cooperated with his friends Huang Zhan and Ni Kuang in the talk show “Undefended Tonight”, mainly inviting popular stars, analyzing the inner world of celebrities, talking about everything, the atmosphere was relaxed, and the ratings set a record, attracting the BBC team Shooting themes. This is also a transition for Chua Lam from the film industry to other fields. Cai Lan (left) talks about column writing to Wu Xiaoli (right) He is also a columnist, expressing his heart in words. At the age of 40, he was invited to write an article in the Hong Kong “Oriental Morning Post” supplement “Longmen Zhen”. After gaining a certain reader base, his old friend Ni Kuang recommended him to Mr. Jin Yong. Since then, Cai Lan has opened a long-term column called “Sloppy and Unworkable” in Jin Yong’s “Ming Pao” supplement. These essays have been collected into books, and there are more than 200 volumes so far. He doesn’t care if he doesn’t enter the palace of pure literature or serious literature, and thinks that writing is “very easy, and it can’t be too serious, too serious is not my style”. Talking about transformation, Cai Lan said that he must turn his interests into a tool for survival in the future. “So from then on, writing has become my tool for making money. After the writing stage has been going on for a long time, when I gradually leave the film, there will be another stage.” Chua Lam’s relationship with food “Each hobby is done well” Chua Lam entered the field of gastronomy by accident. At that time, his old father came to Hong Kong, and Cai Lan took him to drink tea, but he was ridiculed by the waiter when he couldn’t wait for a seat. At that time, his old father came to Hong Kong, and Cai Lan took him to drink tea, but he was ridiculed by the waiter when he couldn't wait for a seat. After returning, he wrote a column about his dining experience, and then he got out of hand and gradually transitioned to pure food appreciation. Since then, he has formally set foot in the food circle and formed his biggest label that is well-known.

Tsai Lam talks about entering the gourmet industry

In 1997, Hong Kong TVB saw Chua Lam's column and produced a travel program "Cai Lam Sighs the World". The program team and Chua Lam went to 13 countries to shoot life scenes representing the highest enjoyment of life. surround. Later, he set up a travel agency, led top-level tour groups to travel abroad many times, turned this hobby into a job, and published many travel notes.

His love for food has also developed rapidly. The restaurant will recommend Cai Lan and take a photo with him as a sign to attract customers. Walking into a tea restaurant on a street corner in Hong Kong, there may also be “Cai Lam’s recommendation” next to it, and this scope has now expanded to Southeast Asia. The prosperity of many industries has made Cai Lan gradually be crowned as a lifer, gourmet, traveler, etc. His wide range of hobbies has been expanded after bidding farewell to movies. He has always worked hard to make himself do well in every hobby. It must be impressive. I am born to be useful “I try my best to live my life well” “Whatever you like, specialize in what you like, and you may become an expert.” This is the point of view Cai Lan has always insisted on. For example, he never drinks coffee, only tea. It has nothing to do with caffeine, but “I don’t have time to spend on two aspects. If I focus on tea, I can study a little deeper. If I have both, it may be half a bucket of water.” Cai Lan talks about attitude towards life Some people commented that he is a hedonist. He said, “I have lived for decades, and I am not very good. I try my best, very modestly, and very humbly, to live this life well.” He said, what he once said Traveling around the world does not have to be realized. “Life is limited, and places to see are limited. Don’t be too greedy, just do what you can.” I am born to be useful. Everyone can see Cai Lan’s free and easy side, but only if he is really capable and talented can he shine in the field he likes. “Not everyone can enjoy themselves in a timely manner, but they must have the ability.” Today, Cai Lan is still willing to accept new things. He is sensitive to new technologies and eager to learn. He wants to buy the latest electronic products, and he is proficient in social media such as Weibo, WeChat, and Zhihu. In addition, every year when the Spring Festival is approaching, he will open Weibo to comment for a month to answer everyone’s questions. 