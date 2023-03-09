Japanese designer brand Junya Watanabe returns to Paris Fashion Week to release the 2023 autumn and winter women’s wear series show. It draws inspiration from the song “Kashmir” released by the classic rock band Led Zeppelin in 1975, and chose the location of the Louvre to appear full of space and interstellar feeling. experimental shape.

This season adopts a dark tone, with metallic luster and a little saturated bright color to create an aggressive, bold use of deconstructed aesthetics and hardware accessories, through the eye-catching outline and layered stacking, to interpret the picture of the exotic women’s army—whether it is nylon fabric or The sense of technical function built by the breathable mesh, or the high profile of leather and fluffy down; and the mask made in cooperation with INNERRAUM, the bag that is carried in the hand like a weapon, the details of the braid on the head, etc. The design also adds a mysterious and unknown temperament to the series, and the overall visual effect is strong without losing the punk spirit.