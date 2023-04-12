Jupiter and its icy moons is the goal of the new mission launched by the European Space Agency (ESA). They consider these to be “potentially habitable” places. The takeoff will be this Thursday from the European spaceport of Kourou, in French Guiana.

The mission, called JUICE, (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, Explorer of the Icy Moons of Jupiter), will carry out investigations on the largest planet in the solar system, as well as its three largest moons.

“ESA is finalizing the preparations for the launch of this ambitious European mission, to the Jupiter system, scheduled for Thursday, April 13, on an Ariane 5 rocket,” said an official statement from the intergovernmental space agency.

“The spacecraft will be launched from the ESA spaceport in French Guiana with an Ariane 5 rocket, the same one from which NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will take off in 2021,” they detailed.

“The spacecraft, the size of a pickup truck, was finally assembled inside the rocket, between April 1 and 3, awaiting takeoff, which will be from the European spaceport of Kourou, in French Guiana,” the report added. ESA report, from its headquarters in Paris, France.

The commune of Kourou is a town in French Guiana, (region and overseas department of France), located about 55 km northwest of the capital, Cayenne, on the Atlantic Ocean coast.

After an eight-year voyage, JUICE will make detailed observations of the “gas giant planet” and its three large oceanic moons (Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa) with a suite of “remote-sensing, geophysical, and in-situ instruments,” the news agency reported. Europe Press.

The European space mission will assess whether it is possible to live on the moons of Jupiter. The scientific purpose will be to prove that these three moons, Callisto, Europa and Ganymede, have underground oceans and are candidates for harboring life.

The ship, which weighs about six tons, will begin the eight-year journey that will fly over three of the planet’s icy satellites, up to 35 times.

The mission characterizes these moons as “planetary objects” and possible “habitats,” will also explore Jupiter’s environment in depth and study the larger system of the planet as the “archetype of gas giants” throughout the Universe.

The launch is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. (GMT), 9:15 a.m. in Argentina.

JUICE will be a first in the solar system for several reasons. It will be the first time that a probe “gravitates around a moon other than ours”, it will be on Ganymede, Jupiter’s largest satellite.

On its way to this planet, an Earth-Moon “gravitational assist maneuver” will be seen for the first time, to save fuel.

In addition, it will be the last mission to be launched aboard an Ariane 5 from Kourou, before Ariane 6 takes over at the European Spaceport, ESA reported.

Source: Telam Agency



