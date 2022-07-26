Seamus Blackley, best known for creating and designing the first-gen Xbox, recently tweeted the story of how he teamed up with Steven Spielberg to “make up for our failures in Jurassic Park: Invaders” .

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Before working with Xbox, Blakely worked at DreamWorks Interactive, where he was executive producer of the 1998 PC game Invaders, the second Jurassic Park film, The Lost World. sequel.

However, Invaders was a serious commercial failure, due to a combination of its numerous bugs and overambitious problems that made it difficult for even the most powerful PCs at the time to run smoothly.

According to Blakely, after “repeated death threats” he moved to Microsoft, where he thought he would “disappear from history” but ended up designing the original Xbox.

Blakely then left Xbox to found Capital Entertainment Group, which partnered with Creative Artists Agency of America (CAA) to help revolutionize the game industry’s financing model.

Spielberg is a client of CAA and occasionally works with Blakely on projects. “I would see him at conferences and sometimes do things with him in games or movies,” recalls Blakely. “Steven was always like, ‘I don’t like this job of yours. Why do you do the job.'”

As Blakely said, he then got a call from Universal, saying Spielberg wanted to revive the Jurassic Park franchise, starting with the game sequel to The Intruder.

“I wrote a story about the escape of dinosaurs and research sites on Sona, and how humans had to come to terms with the original owners of Earth,” explains Blakely. “My idea was that audiences wanted to learn about dinosaurs and Not kill them.”

“With the help of talented artists and programmers, we made game design, art design, and a story bible. We called it Jurassic World.”

Blakely and his team also produced a preview trailer for the inside and out, which leaked online about a decade ago. “People were very confused about the trailer,” Blakely said.

Preview trailer:

Ultimately, although Spielberg “liked” the trailer, the story was approved and the hiring process for new developers began, the game didn’t come to fruition — but it didn’t quite give up.

“Universal’s co-president chose to step away and everything went haywire, and the next thing I knew, I sent all of our art assets to[Jurassic World producer]Frank Marshall, who was also an amazing person , he’s also the friendliest guy in Hollywood,” Blakely said.

“There’s a movie in the works, and canceling the game means they get everything. Honestly, that’s the best possible outcome.”

Blakely promised to share the storyboard and artwork soon, with an in-depth conversation next month on Jurassic Park memoir website Jurassic Time.