Music has no borders, so music must have no barriers. No matter what kind of music you like, there is always a melody that can move us. Recently, the Just So Soul Research Institute once again released a new report “Soul Music Social List: Come! Let’s Sing Together!”, which presents the music preferences of the Z generation and explores the divine comedy in the hearts of the Z generation. It turns out that music is the social process of the Z generation. One of the best ways.

In 2021, Gen Z will account for 74.9% of Soul’s monthly active users, making it one of the Internet platforms with the highest penetration rate among young people. From the list released this time, we can see the surging music social trend of today’s younger generation. How to resist mental internal friction? After get off work with cyber friends on virtual KTV “Guikulanghao” may be the antidote; how to socialize to break the ice?

“There are so many people in this world” topped the hottest song,

“A few frames flashed in the evening wind, did the spinning disappear in the speeding?” According to the KTV function data of Soul’s “Music Zone”, this song topped the “Social Icebreaker’s Hottest Songs” list TOP1 with the most number of songs performed by users .

On the list, “Ten Years” (2003), “Fairy Tale” (2005), “Preference” (2009), and “Su Yan” (2010), which were published in the first decade of the new millennium, are the most popular products that accompany the post-95s and 00s. The classic melody of the “Golden Songs of the Times” that grew up later has long been engraved into the DNA of Generation Z; and songs such as “People Like Me” and “Decent” are from popular variety shows and movies in recent years, and are also quite popular among young groups. Spend.

No matter when and where, whether you know each other or not, when these familiar melodies are played, it can always trigger a big chorus and a spiritual resonance among young people.

In the list of favorite singers (according to the singing statistics of users of the KTV function in the “Music Zone” of Soul Station), Jay Chou, the youth memory of a generation, won the top spot without any suspense. In addition to the familiar figures of Generation Z, such as Eason Chan, Karen Mok, Lin Junjie, Liang Jingru, Xu Song, etc., there are many new-generation singers who also broke into the top 10 of the list with a number of highly popular masterpieces.

Pentatonic insufficiency “roar” together, the threshold of music social ice breaking is low

The music social chart data released by the Just So Soul Research Institute is derived from the Soul group chat party “Music Zone”. Che Bin, product manager of Soul App, said that Soul emphasizes social interests, and music is one of the most popular interest categories among users. Soul previously launched “Listen to Songs together”, and this year launched the KTV function and the “Music Zone” section. The progress has lowered the threshold for users to please themselves with music and resonate with music, so as to meet the needs of young people for a more immersive interactive experience. eager.

The data shows that singing is Soul’s most popular group chat party (many-to-many voice social scene) theme, with the longest average party length. The active time of the singing theme party is concentrated between 18:00 and 24:00. It can be seen that different generations have different entertainment methods. In addition, whether it is “singing god” or “getting rid of monsters”, entertainment and interaction in stress-free singing is a common need for young people. Therefore, in Soul’s “Music Zone”, “Pentatonic” is the hottest name for platform users to create their own singing parties.

Music has a strong appeal. When a group of people gather together, one of the best ways to break the ice is music. Music is also an artifact to create a sense of atmosphere and immersion. Soul is a healing social app, where you are not afraid to meet acquaintances or “soul mates”. As long as you dare to sing, as long as you dare to share, here you will surely meet the soul that you have been waiting for for a long time, and at the same time looking forward to your appearance.

Disclaimer: There are risks in the market, so choose carefully! This article is for reference only and is not a basis for buying and selling.

Key words: