The manufacturer confirmed that the new Harry Potter universe RPG “Hogwarts Legacy” will not have Quidditch matches for players to play. The manufacturer recently confirmed the news on the updated FAQ page of the game’s official website. Although players can fly on a broom, they cannot participate in Quidditch events.

The maker wrote: “Quidditch matches are not playable in Legacy of Hogwarts. However, broom flying and broom racing challenges are part of the game. Players can explore Hogwarts Castle on a broomstick. A new and familiar scene.”

This is disappointing news for players looking forward to taking part in a Quidditch match in the game, after all, the wizarding match is one of the highlights of the book.

Moreover, in the previous trailer we can see the picture of the Quidditch match, and there are also pictures of Hogwarts students wearing Quidditch gear. Now the manufacturer spoofs a shot and tells you that this is just for you to see. This taste is indeed a bit hard to describe.

In the Harry Potter game adapted by EA in 2000, there is a function of Quidditch, and EA has also developed derivative games dedicated to playing Quidditch.

“Hogwarts Legacy” will be released on February 10, 2023, landing on the PC, PlayStation and Xbox series platforms, and the NS version of the release date has not been announced.