Justice ordered to change the date of the elections in Boca: the reason

Justice ordered to change the date of the elections in Boca: the reason

The Criminal, Misdemeanor and Misdemeanor Court number 22 of the City of Buenos Aires accepted the request of five partners of Boca Juniors y postponed the elections one day. The petitioners argued that Saturday is the “shabbat”, a day of rest for the Jewish community, and many would not be able to participate in the vote. Sources linked to the management of the club said that it will appeal the decision.

Judge Ricardo Baldomar granted the request and determined that the elections would take place on Sunday, December 3 instead of Saturday, December 2, as initially planned. The Delegation of Argentine Israelite Associations (DAILY) I had made a similar request to the club authorities to modify the date of the elections, arguing the same reasons.

As highlighted by the criminal court headed by Baldomar, who acts as surrogate judge, “Shabbat” implies the prohibition of various activities. These restrictions, according to the magistrate’s argument, make it impossible for the group to participate in the elections.

Boca lost to Estudiantes, moved away from Libertadores 2024 and Riquelme spoke

According to the ruling, the order is made within the framework of a process that, according to the process, tends to “establish whether the Boca Juniors club engages in discriminatory conduct When the date of the elections for the renewal of authorities is set for next Saturday, December 2, 2023, thus depriving a large group of members of the institution who profess the Jewish religion from being present at the election site to cast their vote.…”

As stated, “…when said elections were held on a Saturday, the date on which Shabbat is celebrated For said community, the circumstance of existing prohibited activities such as travel in your own vehicles or public transportation, carry out transactions, use the telephone or do any work“, generates a context in which the aforementioned group is prevented from participating in the elections of the club of which they are fans.”

See also  The top animation IP joins hands with domestic games for the first time! "Final Front" X "Code Geass Rebellious Lelouch" linkage confirmed!

In his resolution, Baldomar based the need to guarantee the rights to equality, non-discrimination and dignity of people, recognized both by local and national constitutions and by international human rights covenants with constitutional hierarchy. And he added: “It is necessary to provide everything necessary to prevent the infringement of essential rights.”

The elections in Boca: Riquelme Vs. Macri

The ruling party, led by Juan Román Riquelme and Jorge Ameal as candidates for president and vice president, respectively, will compete against the formula led by Andrés Ibarra, who will have Mauricio Macri as a partnerformer president of the club between 1995 and 2007.

Gianinna Maradona rescued an old phrase from Diego to respond to Macri

The particularity of these elections is that they will be carried out directly on the playing field of The Bombonerawhich was transformed into a kind of “dark room” with the installation of tents that will house the ballot boxes.

Images provided by the club illustrate the progress in the construction of these structures, where it is expected that more than 40 thousand members cast their vote. There are around 100 thousand qualified in the registry

How to consult the electoral register in Boca

You must enter the official website of the institution I am a partner. It can also be done physically in the central hall of La Bombonera. The requirements to vote are these:

Have been an active member for 2 years by 11/2/2023. To be 18 years old or more. Belong to one of the following categories: lifetime, active, interior or exterior for election day. Not be an employee of the LT club

