Justice will keep Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich in custody

A Moscow court today rejected the request to release The Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich and thus confirmed the extension of his preventive detention until August 30 on charges of espionage that the journalist rejects.

“The decision of the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow remains unchanged, the appeal – without satisfaction,” said the court decision handed down by a Moscow city court judge on Gershkovich’s appeal against his imprisonment.

The hearing was held behind closed doors due to the confidentiality of the case materials.

The US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, accompanied by several employees of the diplomatic mission, came to the court to familiarize herself with the decision, the Sputnik news agency reported.

At the end of May, the Wall Street Journal reporter had appealed against the extension of his preventive detention until August 30, determined by the Lefortovo district court in Moscow.

“We are very disappointed in the rejection of his appeal,” Ambassador Tracy told reporters after the hearing.

He claimed that Russian authorities had rejected three requests for a consular visit to Gershkovich in his prison since the first one in April.

The detainee’s parents, Mikhail Gershkovich and Ella Milman, also present at the hearing, refrained from commenting to the press, as did the journalist’s lawyers.

Gershkovich’s arrest

At the end of March this year, the Russian Security Service (FSB) announced the arrest of 32-year-old Gershkovich in the city of Yekaterinburg for spying on behalf of the US government.

According to the FSB, the man, who was working in Russia as a correspondent, was gathering secret information about a company that manufactures heavy weapons.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Gershkovich’s mission in Yekaterinburg had nothing to do with journalism, and warned that it is not the first time that representatives of other countries use journalist accreditation as a cover for missions that are far from real journalism.

The Kremlin affirms that he was arrested in ” flagrante delicto “, without providing evidence, since the file is secret.

The reporter, his employer – the Wall Street Journal – and the US authorities categorically reject these accusations, which are punishable by 20 years in prison.

Gershkovich, who previously worked for the AFP news agency in Moscow, is the first foreign journalist to be arrested in Russia for espionage since the fall of the Soviet Union.

He is currently incarcerated in the Lefortovo prison in Moscow.

