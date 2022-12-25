Home Entertainment Justin Bieber blasts copyright infringement and scolds “garbage” H&M removes products: respect for cooperation | Zaobao
Entertainment

Justin Bieber blasts copyright infringement and scolds “garbage” H&M removes products: respect for cooperation | Zaobao

by admin
Justin Bieber blasts copyright infringement and scolds “garbage” H&M removes products: respect for cooperation | Zaobao

(Comprehensive News) Canadian King Justin Bieber (Justin Bieber) has joined the Swedish fashion brand H&M!

Bieber recently accused H&M on social media of printing his portrait and song lyrics on T-shirts, canvas bags, mobile phone cases, etc. without his consent. According to reports, H&M initially claimed that the cooperation was licensed, but later removed the entire series of products, but still did not admit infringement, only saying that it respected Bieber and this cooperation.

Bieber posted a limited-time dynamic bombardment of H&M on IG with 270 million fans. Without his authorization and consent, he published a joint series with his portrait and music works. He was so angry that this series of products are all “Garbage”, appealing to fans not to buy.

Initially, H&M responded to foreign media by email and said that this series, like other series, was put on the shelves after proper review and approval procedures. However, under Bieber’s strong complaint, the turmoil intensified. H&M decided to remove the entire series of products, but the reason was not to admit infringement, but “to respect this cooperation and Bieber.”

According to H&M’s explanation, the two parties do have a cooperative relationship, but the outside world is at a loss as to how misunderstandings occurred during the process.

See also  Angelina Jolie accused her ex-husband of domestic violence on the plane, caught her hair and hit the wall | Morning Post

You may also like

Leslie Cheung loved Christmas most during his lifetime,...

The movie “Predecessor 4: Early Marriage” was launched,...

Moog Sound Studio 3 װ̽ Moog ĺϳ֮

The ex-governor congratulates the Mayor on Shen Yun’s...

James Cameron to pre-shoot ‘Avatar’ episodes 3 and...

Well-known Chinese filmmaker Ni Zhen’s “sudden death in...

Justin Bieber blasts copyright infringement and scolds “garbage”...

Wang Hedi and Chen Yuqi’s new drama “Futuyuan”...

Ren Dahua’s family travels to the Maldives and...

Little fresh chasing drama | Ancient puppet intensive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy