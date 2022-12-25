(Comprehensive News) Canadian King Justin Bieber (Justin Bieber) has joined the Swedish fashion brand H&M!

Bieber recently accused H&M on social media of printing his portrait and song lyrics on T-shirts, canvas bags, mobile phone cases, etc. without his consent. According to reports, H&M initially claimed that the cooperation was licensed, but later removed the entire series of products, but still did not admit infringement, only saying that it respected Bieber and this cooperation.

Bieber posted a limited-time dynamic bombardment of H&M on IG with 270 million fans. Without his authorization and consent, he published a joint series with his portrait and music works. He was so angry that this series of products are all “Garbage”, appealing to fans not to buy.

Initially, H&M responded to foreign media by email and said that this series, like other series, was put on the shelves after proper review and approval procedures. However, under Bieber’s strong complaint, the turmoil intensified. H&M decided to remove the entire series of products, but the reason was not to admit infringement, but “to respect this cooperation and Bieber.”

According to H&M’s explanation, the two parties do have a cooperative relationship, but the outside world is at a loss as to how misunderstandings occurred during the process.