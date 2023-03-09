Juventus from Italywith a goal from the Argentine and world champion in Qatar 2022 angel di mariabeat Freiburg in Germany today at home 1-0, in one of the first legs for the round of 16 of the Europa Soccer League.

The match took place at the Allianz Stadium, in the Piedmontese city of Turin, and the goal of “Fideo” Di María, of outstanding work, was scored 8 minutes into the final part, with a precise header.

Di María was essential for the victory of the “Vecchia Signora”, while his compatriots, the also World Champion, Leonardo Paredes, and the youth players Matías Soulé and Enzo Barrenechea were substitutes.

In turn, the Cordoba striker and world champion in Qatar Paulo Dybala started in the victory of his team, Roma from Italy, over Real Sociedad from Spain 2-0 at home.

Stephan El Shaarawy’s goal (13m. PT) put the Italian team ahead in an Olympic game full of local fans, and then Marash Kumbulla (44m. ST) sentenced, in both goals in which Cordoba’s Dybala participated, with a great performance in the whole of the Italian capital.

The return will be played next Thursday in San Sebastián, Spain, like the other round of 16 matches.

Meanwhile, Manchester United of England, with the Argentine and world champion Lisandro Martínez as the starter, thrashed Betis of Spain at home, where the winners in Qatar 2022, Germán Pezzella and Guido Rodríguez, also performed from the beginning, by 4 to 1.

The goals for Manchester, where the Argentine Alejandro Garnacho was a substitute, were scored by the Englishman

Marcus Rashford (6m. PT), the Brazilian Antony (7m. ST), the Portuguese Bruno Fernandez (13m. ST) and the Dutch Wout Weghorst (37m. ST); the Spanish Ayoze Pérez (32m. PT) achieved the transitory tie.

For its part, Sevilla from Spain, led by Argentine Jorge Sampaoli, with a goal from his compatriot Erik Lamela (40m. ST), defeated Fenerbahce from Turkey 2-0 at home.

The Spanish Joan Jordán (11m. ST) scored the first in Seville, where the Argentine world champion Marcos Acuña and his compatriot Lucas Ocampos performed, while Gonzalo Montiel from Buenos Aires, also enshrined in Qatar 2022, was on the substitute bench.

Other results:

Union Berlin (Germany) 3 -Union SG (Belgium) 3.

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 2 – Ferencvarosi (Hungary) 0.

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 2 – Arsenal (England) 2.

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 1 – Feyenoord (Netherlands) 1.

