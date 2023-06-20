JXC denounced the actions of the National government in the Jujuy crisis: “We express our resounding support for the Morales government”

Together for Change gave a press conference to “denounce” the national government for what happens in Jujuy. The first speaker was Patricia Bullrich which pointed out that the Government is promoting violence in the province governed by Gerardo Morales. The former Minister of Security stated: “We are going to defend the government of Jujuy, elected a few days ago by free elections.”

“Todos Juntos por el Cambio we are on the side of nonviolence and against the government that gave the federal forces the order not to act“, stressed Bullrich. “We come to make a specific complaint about the actions of the national government in the province of Jujuy that dictated a sovereign constitution and organizations financed by the national government appeared, with the intention of sowing violence, chaos, lack of control at the same time that in the province of Chaco, the same groups, managed by Kirchnerism, just like Those of Milagro Salas are being accused of a femicide,” he emphasized.

Maximilian Ferraro of the Civic Coalition and Martin Lousteau They also joined Bullrich’s words to express their support for Morales. “It is a state-of-the-art constitution in terms of new rights,” added Lousteau. “No to the piquetero homeland”added Miguel Ángel Pichetto and José Luis Espert also gave his support to Morales.

Then it was the turn of the GEN, with Sergio Abrevaya: “We are standing up to defend the institutions,” he stressed.

“This is Kirchnerism“, began the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta. “They want to stop the changes,” he said, adding: “They are looking to distract from the drama that is happening in Chaco and to distract from inflation, from situations of violence and insecurity and they want to stop the change and we are not going to allow that“.

“This is Kirchnerism, it is the national government promoting violence and they do it to stop change. Since they cannot stop it by votes, they do so by violence. And this is an antecedent of what they are going to do as of December 10,” Larreta anticipated.

“Here we are all together accompanying Gerardo Morales. And that’s how we will be. All together. It is a process that has already begun and that we are going to deepen together as of December 10. Let it be clear to the President and Vice President: No They are going to stop us. Not in this way or any way,” he said.

Regarding the statement of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), Bullrich said that “it does not matter” at this time, because it has no influence and that the body itself “seems to be leaning” to one side. Larreta agreed with him and insisted again that “Kirchnerism is behind” the conflict in Jujuy.

Bullrich had initially announced a press conference for the JxC leaders on his Twitter social network account: “We have called a press conference at 6:30 p.m. at the PRO Argentina headquarters, Balcarce 412” in the city of Buenos Aires. However, he later deleted that tweet and stated on the same social network that: “They don’t run us” and stated that “today they want to take Jujuy, while in Chaco the government remains silent in the face of an assassination of power”.

“To unmask the violent, today we are going to hold an emergency meeting of Together for Change,” he stressed, adding that “the main referents of our space call on Argentines to defend the institutions of the same violent as always.”

For his part, the Buenos Aires head of government Rodriguez Larreta He expressed all his “support” for Morales in the midst of the repression taking place in Jujuy.

“What is happening in Jujuy is an example of what Kirchnerism is capable of resisting change. Hand in hand with Milagro Sala they went out to break the entire provincial Legislature where a constitutional reform decided by the people through their representatives was being approved,” Larreta added in a message posted on Twitter.

