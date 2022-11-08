Home Entertainment JYP Park Jin Young will officially release a new song in mid-November and start his comeback! _Groove_Back_ Leaderboard
Original title: JYP Park Jin Young will officially release a new song in mid-November and start a comeback campaign!

Sohu Korean Entertainment News on the 8th, according to Korean media reports, JYP Park Jin Young will officially release a new song in mid-November and start a comeback activity.

This is JYP Entertainment‘s founder and representative producer Park Jin-young’s comeback as a singer after 2 years and 3 months since the launch of “WEN WE DISCO” with Sunmi in August 2020.

Recently, Park Jin-young held a 1-minute ‘Groove Back Dance Challenge’ titled ‘Groove Back’, which caused a topic on the Internet.

It is reported that Park Jin-young, who will appear in the TV music show after the comeback, can show the music and performance of the full version of “Groove Back”, which is curious.

After the release of the previous event song “WEN WE DISCO”, it topped the major music charts and its popularity soared. Based on October 2020, it rose to No. 5 on the Circle Chart (old Gaon Chart) monthly ranking. Whether Park Jin-young’s new song will show its presence on the charts again is also attracting attention.Return to Sohu, see more

