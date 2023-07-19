K-POP Takes Center Stage in Madrid: SBS Super Concert 2023

China Entertainment News

According to Korean media reports, SBS, the popular South Korean television network, is set to hold a global K-POP concert titled “2023 KPOP LUX by SBS Super Concert in Madrid” at the Civitas-Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid, Spain on July 22. The Civitas-Metropolitan Stadium, known for being the most modern stadium in Europe, was constructed in 2017.

“SBS SUPER CONCERT” has garnered immense popularity among both domestic and international fans alike, serving as a major event to promote K-POP culture. Last year, the concert made history as the first and largest K-POP festival in Europe held after the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, titled ‘FLEX,’ took place in Frankfurt, Germany, reaffirming the unwavering enthusiasm for K-POP in Europe.

Anticipation is soaring for the upcoming concert in Spain, set to feature an impressive lineup of 7 esteemed K-POP groups, including SHINee, ATEEZ, CRAVITY, STAYC, ENHYPEN, IVE, and xikers. Fans worldwide are excitedly wondering what kind of breathtaking performances these artists have prepared to captivate their audience.

The production team revealed that tickets for the “SBS SUPER CONCERT” in Spain sold out immediately upon release. Notably, Hallyu fans from South America also enthusiastically snapped up tickets, showcasing the widespread popularity of K-POP. For those unable to attend the event, SBS will broadcast the concert on August 6th at 11:05 pm.

The “2023 KPOP LUX by SBS Super Concert in Madrid” is set to be a memorable night for K-POP fans, showcasing the global influence and appeal of this Korean music phenomenon. As K-POP continues to dominate the international music scene, performances like these demonstrate its extraordinary ability to connect people from various cultures and backgrounds through music.

