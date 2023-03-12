Kakao acquires SMTOWN management rights

Sina Entertainment News According to media reports, on the 12th, according to investment bank (IB) industry sources, Hybe plans to transfer management rights to Kakao in the form of obtaining actual benefits through the SM entertainment business cooperation case, officially announcing its withdrawal from the dispute. The two sides will publish a draft agreement in the near future.

Subsequently, SMTOWN responded to KAKAO’s acquisition of management rights, expressing “respect for the agreement reached between KAKAO and HYBE, and HYBE’s decision to suspend the acquisition of SM management rights.” At the same time, it is emphasized: Kakao stated through today’s position article that in order to respect SM’s strongest assets and driving forces, employees, artists, and fan groups, Kakao will guarantee self-disciplined and independent operations. The “SM3.0 Council”, which will be established at the general meeting of shareholders on the 31st, will start a new stage of the K-POP industry together with Kakao.