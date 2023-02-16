Kamei breaks up with her CEO boyfriend

Pop icon Kamei and her boyfriend of eight months, CEO Austin Kevitch, appear to have parted ways, according to reports.

Kevic, 31, the chief executive of dating app Lox Club, recently posted a note on his app saying “single again”.

The 25-year-old Havana singer Camila Cabello (Camila Cabello) and Kevici will be in a double for the first time in June 2022 in Los Angeles. In late summer and August, the two generously held hands and went shopping. While drinking coffee, knowing that there were paparazzi watching, Ka Mei quickly kissed Austin to confirm their relationship. Onlookers said they were “very sweet and happy together” and seemed very fond of each other. In November, a reporter photographed them dating at a restaurant in Santa Monica.

In November 2021, Kamei ended her relationship with Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes (Shawn Mendes) for more than two years. Austin is her first official boyfriend after Mendes. Netizens found that Kevic was handsome and handsome when he was young, and his facial outline was somewhat similar to that of Mengde. Both of them are tall, muscular and gentle men. From this point of view, Kamei’s aesthetics have always been very specific.

After Kamei, the 24-year-old Mendes has been in the window period. Since July last year, he and the 51-year-old masseur Jocelyne Miranda (Jocelyne Miranda) have been rumored to have an affair, and even took her to the Grammy Awards. Camilla came alone, maybe she and Kevic had separated at that time. (boob)