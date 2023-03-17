KAMELOT

once started KAMELOT as a straight US Power Metal band, but over the years and at the latest with the addition of vocal power Roy Khan, the Americans became more and more melodic, epic and also bombastic. At some point they left the typical fantasy themes behind and largely replaced them with themes such as social criticism, love and philosophical issues. Unfortunately, then, just at the zenith after the legendary works “The Black Halo”, which represented a kind of breakthrough, the no less grandiose “Ghost Opera”, as well as the perfected one „Poetry For The Poisoned“, including Roy, who then went into a burnout. A meanwhile well-known and strong-voiced Tommy Karevik was found, who still leads his troupe SEVENTH WONDER operates and meanwhile also regular guest at AYREONis.

Tommy was probably the best possible choice for the post and while the gold throat suits KAMELOT well I still miss that unique tone from Khan who is now fit and CONCEPTION has revived. But enough of the past. Karevik has been indispensable for ten years now and also convinces with his fourth work with the band “The Awakening”, which was a whole five years long in coming.

Compared to the predecessor, it quickly becomes apparent that mastermind Thomas Youngblood has the guitars in focus a little more and uses the bombast a bit more discreetly. The songs seem harder, more dynamic and more direct. Nevertheless, all trademarks and structures are unmistakable, because the keys, the piano, the violin and various choirs are and remain an integral part. Fans can look forward to catchy hit contenders like “One Flag In The Ground” or the more soulful “Eventide.” “The Great Divide” also bangs really well and you immediately feel at home with the sound of KAMELOT. Later, “Opus Of The Night (Ghost Requiem)” looks back on said classic. Not only that they build a bridge musically and thematically, the frontman also tries to get closer to his predecessor in some places, but still brings his very own charm with him. There are fantasy elements, strings and a lot of pathos in the ballad “Midsummer’s Eve”, which can effortlessly be compared to earlier highlights like “Anthem” or “Love Yout To Death”. Fans of the big bombast will get another shovel of it with “New Babylon”. Here there is also double voiced support from Simone Simmons (EPIC) and Melissa Bonny (AD INFINITE).

“My Pantheon (Forevermore)”, on the other hand, offers crisp riffs and tight beats by newcomer Alex Landenburg (among others MEKONG DELTA, LIGHT & SHADE) of the towards QUEENSRYCHE pulled Casey Grillo and Jo Nunez who jumped in between (FIREWIND) replaced. But there are also dark melodies, filigree piano parts and enough symphony, which is why this song can almost be called the best figurehead and check out tip next to the released singles.

It may be that “The Awakening” doesn’t dare anything new and the really big hit candidates are missing, but KAMELOT prove once again what exceptional musicians and songwriters they are.

