Kanye West claims adidas is trying to buy YEEZY for $1 billion
Kanye West claims adidas is trying to buy YEEZY for $1 billion

Kanye West claims adidas is trying to buy YEEZY for $1 billion

Kanye West continued to express his dissatisfaction with adidas on Instagram. After warning adidas executive Daniel Cherry not long ago, Kanye West went on to claim that adidas wanted to buy YEEZY for $1 billion to take full control of the business. “I really wanted to create something that would change the world, and something that I could leave to my kids. They tried to buy me $1 billion. My royalties for next year alone would be $500 million,” said Kanye West. Ye revealed his potential plans for the future, highlighting the uncertainty of his relationship with adidas, and Kanye West said he wanted to take over a footwear company or factory to meet his desire to produce shoes. He’s now recruiting a footwear company to make him chairman or “chief decision maker.”

Ye then posted a screenshot showing the Wikipedia link for San Antonio Shoemakers (SAS) with a “: )” smile. Kanye West has continued to publish a series of posts recently to express his thoughts, and interested readers may wish to pay attention to its updates.

