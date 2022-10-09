Home Entertainment Kanye West Comes Out to Explain Why He Wears “White Lives Matter” T-Shirt
Kanye West Comes Out to Explain Why He Wears "White Lives Matter" T-Shirt

Kanye West Comes Out to Explain Why He Wears “White Lives Matter” T-Shirt

After days of controversy, Kanye West gave an exclusive interview to Fox News on Friday. During the dinner, he talked with host Tucker Carlson about “anti-abortion”, ex-wife Kim Kardashian, higher education in the black community, and why you should wear “White Lives Matter” T-Shirts. The host first asked about the YEEZY SEASON 9 tag that Kanye West wore on the day of the interview, with an ultrasound photo of a baby on it. “It stands for life, and I stand for life,” he replied. “I don’t care how people react. What I care about is that there are more black babies being aborted in New York City than black babies being born right now. In America, 50 percent of black deaths are from abortion. So I really don’t care what people think. I only perform for one audience, and that’s God.”

When referring to the most controversial “White Lives Matter” T-Shirt, Kanye West claimed that he did certain things by feeling, and thought the idea of ​​wearing it was very interesting. In this regard, he also shared his father’s views on the incident. “My father, an educated ex-Black Panther (Black Civil Rights Movement), sent me a text just today saying ‘White Lives Matter hahaha.’ and I replied that I thought this T- The Shirt was funny, and I thought the idea of ​​wearing it was funny. And I asked him in turn why he thought it was funny? He said, “It’s just a black man stating an obvious thing.” Artist, you don’t have to explain. But as a leader, you have to. So you ask me why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on my T-Shirt? The answer is that, because it’s obvious.”

