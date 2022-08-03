Home Entertainment Kanye West reveals adidas launched YEEZY Day without her consent
Kanye West reveals adidas launched YEEZY Day without her consent

Kanye West reveals adidas launched YEEZY Day without her consent

The annual YEEZY Day is officially here, but according to Kanye Westmessage, which complained that adidas did many things without its consent, including launching YEEZY Day, re-introducing certain colorways, hiring people who had worked with him before, hiring the general manager of YEEZY, selecting styles and materials, and falsely claiming that they could not Produce more YEEZY Slides and more. In addition, Ye also mentioned in the message that the cooperation between adidas and Balenciaga not only slowed down the production speed of YEEZY shoes, but also suppressed GAP. Regarding YEEZY Slide, Kanye West said that the executives lied that they could not produce more YEEZY Slide but made Adilette 22 that copied its design. Interested readers may wish to scroll down to watch the full information.

