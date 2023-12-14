Kanye West Taps Gosha Rubchinskiy as YEEZY Design Director

Kanye West Announces Gosha Rubchinskiy as YEEZY Design Director

Kanye West has been on a roll lately with his creative endeavors. After teaming up with Ty Dolla $ign for a new album and unveiling a range of peripheral products for his YEEZY brand, the rapper and designer has now announced a major addition to his team. West took to social media to share the news that he has brought on renowned designer Gosha Rubchinskiy as the new design director for YEEZY.

Rubchinskiy, known for his eponymous brand that drew inspiration from the disintegration of the Soviet Union and Russian street culture, expressed his excitement about the new collaboration on Instagram. He shared, “We are excited to introduce the new direction of the brand. We will separate from the Comme des Garçons and Rassvet families and carve out our own path. We will embrace exciting new projects that embody an independent spirit and creative drive.”

The 39-year-old Russian designer has previously worked with big names like Burberry and adidas, but made headlines in 2018 when he suddenly announced the closure of his brand. The announcement came amidst a pedophilia scandal that tarnished his reputation in the fashion world.

Despite the controversy, Rubchinskiy’s appointment as YEEZY’s design director marks a new chapter for both him and Kanye West’s brand. With his unique vision and West’s creative direction, the collaboration is sure to bring forth exciting new projects and designs. Stay tuned for what’s in store from this dynamic duo.

