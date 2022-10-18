Kanye West, the rapper also known as Ye, has struck a deal to acquire Parler, the “irrevocable platform for free speech,” a move that will help individuals express themselves freely, the two sides said in a statement Monday. conservative opinion.

As part of the deal, financial terms were not disclosed, Parler has agreed to sell its operating entity entirely to West, but the social network will continue to receive technical support from Parlement Technologies, including the use of its private cloud services and data center infrastructure. The transaction is expected to close during the ongoing quarter.

West, who accused Meta and Twitter of censoring him in recent weeks, said in a statement. “In a world where conservative opinions are considered controversial, we must ensure that we have the right to express ourselves freely”.

West, who also runs clothing and sports businesses, was suspended earlier this month from his Instagram and Twitter accounts for posting anti-Semitic messages.

Parler, considered a haven for conservatives and attracting fans of former U.S. President Donald Trump, was taken down by Google for his role in inciting violence after the riots on Capitol Hill in Washington on January 6, 2021 , which returned to the Google Play Store last month.

“The proposed acquisition will guarantee Parler’s future role in creating an irrevocable ecosystem that welcomes all voices,” the company said in a statement.

Nashville-based Parler was founded in 2018 by John Matzer and Rebecca Mercer, daughter of billionaire hedge fund manager and Breitbart founder Robert Mercer. The company, which has tried to attack censorship and bill itself as a free-speech social network, added a content moderation layer to its platform last year in a bid to be reinstated by Apple’s App Store.

Parler has amassed just over 250,000 monthly active users on its iOS and Android apps, according to market intelligence platform Sensor Tower (the data was shared by an industry executive). Notably, in a survey of more than 10,000 people, Pew Research reported earlier this month that 38 percent had heard of Parler.

George Farmer, CEO of Parlement Technologies, said in a statement. “This deal will change the world and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is taking a groundbreaking step into the field of free speech media and he will never have to worry about being removed from social media again. It will prove once again that, He’s one step ahead of what traditional media say. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals.”