Home Entertainment Kanye West’s latest Yeezy “White Lives Matter” top sparks controversy again
Entertainment

Kanye West’s latest Yeezy “White Lives Matter” top sparks controversy again

by admin
Kanye West’s latest Yeezy “White Lives Matter” top sparks controversy again

Kanye West, who is frequently on the cusp of various controversies, recently officially landed at Paris Fashion Week to release Yeezy’s latest ready-to-wear series SZN 9. Although the interesting design has been well received, one of the T-Shirts with the slogan “White Lives Matter” is not. Not only that, but Kanye West previously posted on Instagram that the “Black Lives Matter” movement was a “scam”, which deepened the grudge between people and his ideas.

A photo of Kanye West and conservative political activist Candace Owens with a “White Lives Matter” shirt caused an uproar on the Internet. Two highly influential people who have spoken out for African-American and black groups many times, this upper body has a The costumes that went against previous beliefs were confusing, and celebrities took to social media to express their views, with rapper Jaden Smith and Dazed editor Lynette Nylander even leaving the scene.

Regarding this matter, most voices think that Kanye West has done a very dangerous and disrespectful act, even if it is to gain attention and commercial hype. But in general, given the history, the ironic appropriation of the language of racial violence seems unwise, so what do readers think? Feel free to leave a message to share with Hypebeast.

See also  Ignorance is not an excuse!China Performing Arts Association asks for a boycott of Zhang Zhehan | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Korean artist and cartoonist Kim Jung-eun died at...

‘Quicksilver’ Starring in ‘Dahmer’ Becomes One of Netflix’s...

Street Style: 2023 Spring/Summer Paris Fashion Week Street...

adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”...

After the park started singing, “Sue the Five...

Severe drought in California, a large number of...

Ecopneus and Uisp together to promote sustainability in...

Zerocalcare and the three Thatcherian plutrocrats

Sony will continue to release PS4 games across...

Björk’s homecoming

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy