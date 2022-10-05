Kanye West, who is frequently on the cusp of various controversies, recently officially landed at Paris Fashion Week to release Yeezy’s latest ready-to-wear series SZN 9. Although the interesting design has been well received, one of the T-Shirts with the slogan “White Lives Matter” is not. Not only that, but Kanye West previously posted on Instagram that the “Black Lives Matter” movement was a “scam”, which deepened the grudge between people and his ideas.

A photo of Kanye West and conservative political activist Candace Owens with a “White Lives Matter” shirt caused an uproar on the Internet. Two highly influential people who have spoken out for African-American and black groups many times, this upper body has a The costumes that went against previous beliefs were confusing, and celebrities took to social media to express their views, with rapper Jaden Smith and Dazed editor Lynette Nylander even leaving the scene.

Regarding this matter, most voices think that Kanye West has done a very dangerous and disrespectful act, even if it is to gain attention and commercial hype. But in general, given the history, the ironic appropriation of the language of racial violence seems unwise, so what do readers think? Feel free to leave a message to share with Hypebeast.