Home Entertainment Kanye West’s one-of-a-kind Goyard backpack is looking for a new buyer for $100,000
Entertainment

Kanye West’s one-of-a-kind Goyard backpack is looking for a new buyer for $100,000

by admin
Kanye West’s one-of-a-kind Goyard backpack is looking for a new buyer for $100,000

Kanye West claims new album ‘DONDA 2’ tops $2.2 million in first-day player sales

A great news after announcing that the new album will be withdrawn from streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify.

The artist is the first to release Kanye West x McDonald's joint package creation

The artist is the first to release Kanye West x McDonald’s joint package creation “The HappYe Meal”

A meal design that is quite up-to-date with current events.

Salomon's New ACS PRO ADVANCED Shoes Officially Debut

Salomon’s New ACS PRO ADVANCED Shoes Officially Debut

Infused with elements of millennial outdoor style to the core.

Real emotions and design aesthetics go hand in hand, a dialogue on the future development of trendy toys
Art culture

Real emotions and design aesthetics go hand in hand, a dialogue on the future development of trendy toys

Presented by
Mountain Toys

Through the dialogue with Jim Lee, Zhang Quan, Christina You and Wang Lingchen, you can gain an in-depth understanding of the development history of China‘s trendy toy culture.

Presented by
Mountain Toys
/

See also  Record auction for Magritte's "Empire of Lights": "It will be the most expensive painting in the world"

You may also like

“Valkyrie” Summer Sale 50% off for a limited...

Lu Yuting’s personal EP “GIFT” was launched to...

‘King Of The Hill’ character Bobby Hill opens...

Twelve constellations daily fortune prediction August 16, 2022_Opportunity_Suggestion_Incoming

thisisneverthat 2022 autumn and winter series Lookbook officially...

Marvel announces new trailer for “She-Hulk” to stream...

Guan Xiaotong shows up at the gym and...

Alyssa Chia celebrates her daughter’s 7th birthday by...

Vertical screen to watch Youth CCTV’s new IP...

This wonderful lol scam is all over the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy