Kanye West claims new album ‘DONDA 2’ tops $2.2 million in first-day player sales
A great news after announcing that the new album will be withdrawn from streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify.
The artist is the first to release Kanye West x McDonald’s joint package creation “The HappYe Meal”
A meal design that is quite up-to-date with current events.
Salomon’s New ACS PRO ADVANCED Shoes Officially Debut
Infused with elements of millennial outdoor style to the core.
Art culture
Real emotions and design aesthetics go hand in hand, a dialogue on the future development of trendy toys
Presented by
Mountain Toys
Through the dialogue with Jim Lee, Zhang Quan, Christina You and Wang Lingchen, you can gain an in-depth understanding of the development history of China‘s trendy toy culture.
See also Record auction for Magritte's "Empire of Lights": "It will be the most expensive painting in the world"