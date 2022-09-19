Home Entertainment KARA returns to release a new album after a lapse of 7 years jqknews
　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On September 19, according to Korean media reports, the girl group KARA will make a complete comeback after 7 years and release a new album, which has attracted strong attention.

RBW said on the 19th, “KARA will release its 15th anniversary album in November, and the 15th anniversary album that will be released after a long time together will support the KARA members in expressing their feelings to their fans as much as possible.”

It is reported that this time KARA’s complete album was released after a lapse of 7 years after the mini-album “In Love” released in May 2015. It not only includes members Park Gyu-ri, Han Seung-yeon, Heo Young-ji, but also members who quit in 2014. Nicole and Jiang Zhiying also joined it, and the complete album with the 5 members is even more significant.

KARA’s 15th anniversary album will be released on RBW of DSP Media, the One’s company that acquired KARA. The members said that this is an album for fans who have given love and support consistently for a long time, and hope to enjoy it with fans as an album full of happiness and positive energy like a celebration.

In addition, KARA will appear in various programs in addition to the release of the 15th anniversary album.

