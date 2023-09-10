Karol G and Feid Confirm Their Relationship with a Public Appearance

Karol G and Feid Make Public Appearance in New York, Giving a New Sign of Their Love

Karol G and Feid have once again shown their love in public, delighting their fans who are happy to see them together. The Colombian reggaeton singers were spotted in New York, where Karol G will be performing on September 7 and 8 as part of her ‘Mañana will be nice tour’.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows the couple holding hands as they exit a building with wide black doors. Several people were seen waiting for them outside, eagerly greeting them as they made their way to a waiting vehicle.

Karol G was dressed in loose beige pants, a black sleeveless printed shirt, and a cap, while Feid opted for brown pants, a white shirt, a cap, and a pink sweater hanging off her shoulders.

Feid has been accompanying Karol G on her concert tour in the United States, showing his support for his beloved girlfriend. In a recent performance, he was seen enjoying her show from the stands, fully immersing himself in the experience.

The confirmation of their relationship came on June 16, just before one of Karol G’s concerts in Miami. The couple was seen happily walking hand in hand, posing for photos and giving their fans the confirmation they had been waiting for.

Whether it’s enjoying each other’s company in public appearances or supporting each other in their respective careers, Karol G and Feid continue to show their love and affection for each other. Fans eagerly anticipate more updates on their relationship as they continue to make headlines.