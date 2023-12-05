Karol G Hosts ‘Tomorrow Will Be Bonito Fest’ in Medellin: A Recap of the Festival and Karol G’s Response to Bad Bunny

This weekend, the city of Medellin in Colombia, lived one of the most important festivals that have been presented in a long time, and it was hosted by none other than the Colombian singer Karol G, who decided to create the “Tomorrow Will Be Bonito Fest” a meeting that took place in the Atanasio Girardot Stadium on December 1 and 2 and brought together different artists who decided to accompany the Antioqueña in this macro event that she decided to create.

Those attending the venue were not the only ones who were able to enjoy these concerts that marked the beginning of the reggaetonera’s tour through Latin America, because to pamper their countrymen, Carolina Giraldo (his real name) displayed screens in many locations in Antioquia so that fans could enjoy both presentations in which stars such as Becky G, Featherweight, Feid, Young Miko, and Romeo Santos.

This experience lasted around two hours, keeping all of the singer’s followers with high energy. And precisely taking advantage of the adrenaline of the moment, the interpreter of “Available” He wanted to send a message to his colleague Bad Bunny, who released his album on October 13 “No one knows what will happen tomorrow.” in which there is a song in which he apparently pitched to Anuel AA’s ex.

In the topic titled ‘Vuelve Candy B’ the Puerto Rican says: “I come from PR (Puerto Rico), where the real ‘bichota’ are from” a verse that obviously raised dust on social networks, since many took the hint and began to mention Karol G, who for a few years has called himself “The Bichota”.

The followers had to wait almost two months to know the response of the winner of the Latin Grammy because between so much work I had not had time to refer to what was interpreted by ‘The Bad Rabbit’. “There may be bugs in the world, but the real bug is from here, daddy” was the forceful response that Giraldo gave, causing an uproar from the public.

Some time ago, the same Antioquia woman indicated that she wanted to be nicknamed “Bichota” Referring to “Bichote” a word they use in Puerto Rico to refer to the leader of a drug trafficking organization, therefore, she decided to adapt it to her gender and now everyone identifies her with that nickname, precisely after she released a song with that name on the streets.

