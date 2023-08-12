Karol G Returns with Empowered Vibes and a New Album: ‘Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful (Bichota Season)’

Karol G, the Colombian superstar, has made a bold comeback with her latest album titled “Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful (Bichota Season).” The album, released on August 11, features 10 songs and showcases a new side of Karol G as she evolves, heals, and explores different musical styles.

One of the standout tracks on the album is “BICHOTAG,” which starts with Karol G exclaiming “Oh my God, this is so amazing” in her strong Colombian accent. With a powerful rap beat, Karol asserts her dominance and sings about being the bichota (boss lady) of all bichotas. She proudly declares her success and talent, reminding listeners that she’s the toughest in the game.

Another notable track is “A Night in Medellin (Remix)” featuring Cris MJ and Ryan Castro. Originally released by Chilean artist Cris MJ, the song gained popularity on TikTok and entered various charts. Karol G and Ryan Castro teamed up for the remix, showcasing their collaboration at the Viña del Mar Festival 2022. The remix combines energetic perreo rhythms with catchy lyrics, depicting the wonders of a night in Karol’s hometown, Medellín.

Karol G also collaborates with rising Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko on the track “Dispo.” The song celebrates living life to the fullest and emphasizes Karol’s availability, but only for those who deserve it. The collaboration not only showcases Karol G’s infectious rhythms and verses but also highlights her support for emerging female artists.

“Gatita Gangster” is another collaboration on the album, featuring Dei V. The two artists previously performed together at Karol G’s concert in Puerto Rico and now have an official collaboration on “Bichota Season.” The song, produced by Sky Rompiendo, tells the story of two adventurous individuals willing to do anything for each other.

One of the standout collaborations on the album is “I have to go” featuring Kali Uchis. This is not the first time Karol G and Kali Uchis have worked together, as Kali previously appeared in a promotional video for one of Karol G’s albums. “I have to go” is a bilingual song about moving on from a man who isn’t worth it. With laid-back reggae beats, the song emphasizes self-love and empowerment.

Another track worth mentioning is “My ex was right,” which pays tribute to the queen of tex-mex and cumbia, Selena Quintanilla. The song is a pleasant surprise as it delves into the world of cumbia, a genre that Karol G has not previously explored. The grupera-inspired cumbia showcases Karol G’s versatility and experimental nature, while also honoring the influence of Mexican music in pop culture.

“Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful (Bichota Season)” comes almost six months after Karol G’s historic release, “tomorrow will be nice,” which became the first Spanish-language LP by a female artist to top the Billboard 200 albums chart. The new album further solidifies Karol G’s position as a trailblazer in the Latin music industry.

In addition to the album release, Karol G has also kicked off her Mañana Será Bonito stadium tour, presented by Live Nation. The 15-date tour started on August 10 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will conclude on September 28 at Gillette Stadium in Boston.

“Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful (Bichota Season)” is a testament to Karol G’s artistic versatility and her continuous growth as an artist. With catchy rhythms, empowering lyrics, and captivating collaborations, the album is set to captivate fans and solidify Karol G’s status as a global superstar.