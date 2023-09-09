Karol G Sparks Controversy with Her Reaction to Fan’s Gift of Flowers

Karol G and Feid, the Colombian reggaeton singer, made a public appearance together in New York City, confirming their relationship after months of speculations. However, it wasn’t their love that caught the attention of social media users, but rather Karol G’s reaction to a fan’s gesture.

As the couple exited a venue together, hand in hand, they were greeted by fans. Among them was a person holding a bouquet of flowers, which they offered to Karol G. Surprisingly, the singer pushed the flowers away with a slight motion and continued walking with Feid towards their waiting truck.

This action sparked a wave of opinions on the internet, with many expressing their disappointment in Karol G’s attitude towards the situation. Messages criticizing her choice not to accept the flowers flooded social media platforms, highlighting a perceived lack of gratitude and humility.

Some of the comments included remarks such as, “What a snub to the girl, she didn’t accept the flowers!” and “She didn’t pay any attention to her fans until she rejected the flowers.” Others questioned why Karol G and Feid didn’t appreciate the effort fans put into such gestures, emphasizing the importance of valuing these actions.

While opinions were divided, it is evident that this incident has left a mark on Karol G’s public image, with some fans expressing disappointment in her behavior. As her fame continues to grow, it remains to be seen how she will address and respond to these criticisms.

