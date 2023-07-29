KATAKLYSM – Goliath

KATACLYSM

Goliath

(Death Metal | Extreme Metal)

Label: Nuclear Blast

Format: (LP)

Release: 11.08.2023

Our new album Goliath comes at a time in our society where division and hate are growing and spreading on a worldwide basis, where ideologies on how the future should be for humanity is colliding, This is also a time of unprecedented power structures fighting for the control of our lives, the story of David vs Goliath has never been more important than these modern timesMauricio Iacono

After the smell of stagnation in the KATAKLYSM house in recent years, frontman Mauricia Iacono devoted himself again to his Roman project EX DEO and founded another extreme metal band, INVICTUS. Nevertheless, the man with the voluminous voice now comes along with his colleagues not quite three years after “Unconquered” with the 15th album in the band’s 32-year history.

And despite his side projects, or maybe because of them, “Goliath” manages to breathe new life into the sound of the Canadians. But perhaps newcomer James Payne (HISS FROM THE MOAT, ex-VITAL REMAINS), who replaced Olivier Beaudoin on drums in 2020, may have sparked a new fire. From the very first second the man shows what a drum monster he is. “Dark Wings Of Deception” may not seem like a self-contained song, but it convinces with the incredible performance of Payne, who lets the double bass rattle through here, as well as with the Djentic and MORBID ANGEL-like riffs.

And so the tracks seem more complex than before, but also more powerful and fresher. We may be a long way from easy listening here and you’re looking in vain for conscious catchiness like on “Serenity In Fire” almost 20 years ago, but something quickly sticks and the desire for further runs is fueled.

The title track is also a heavy, bulky lump of hate, before “Death Of A King” once again thrives on inhuman drum attacks and memorable leads. Then comes the pounding “Bringer Of Vengeance”, which lets you take a breather now and then, more typically with well-known trademarks, but also has those American tech riffs that are absolutely convincing.

But it doesn’t matter which track of “Goliath” you put in, somehow everything seems like a demonstration of power by KATAKLYSM, who seem to have concentrated less on the song this time and more on individual parts with power. And the bill pays off! “The Redeemer” then manages to pass as a small hit with a dark atmosphere that leans towards Black Metal, paired with catchy riffs, and the final “The Sacrifice For Truth” also tries to score with urgency.

All in all, KATAKLYSM remain KATAKLYSM, but effortlessly deliver the freshest and most creative album since at least 2013’s “Waiting For The End To Come”. Die-hard fans are buying blind, those who have overheard the Canadians by now, dare one New attempts and newcomers who like fat stomping rhythms, aggressive attacks and more complex riffs can’t go wrong with “Goliath” either.

Tracklist „Goliath“:

1. Dark Wings Of Deception

2. Goliath

3. Die As A King

4. Bringer Of Vengeance

5. Combustion

6. From The Land Of The Living To The Land Of The Dead

7. The Redeemer

8. Heroes To Villains

9. Gravestones And Coffins

10. The Sacrifice For Truth

Total playing time: 40:56

