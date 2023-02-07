Source: Fashionunited

Kate Spade New York joins a slew of premium brands that have integrated ThredUp’s resale service, launching a “Pre-Loved” program that allows customers to buy second-hand from the brand.

Through a dedicated ThredUp site, customers can buy and resell select fashion from any eligible brand in exchange for Kate Spade shopping credits.

The initiative is supported by ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS), which allows brands to plug into the company’s proprietary operating platform to deliver a customized resale experience.

To participate in the campaign, customers generate a prepaid shipping label on the site, fill a deliverable box with women’s or children’s products, and send it to ThredUp to earn shopping credits that can be redeemed at Redeem online or in store.

In a press release, Kate Spade New York CEO and brand president Liz Fraser said: “At Kate Spade New York, we’re driving by giving our products a second life and contributing to meaningful change. progress.

“We continue to look for ways our brand can represent our community and help minimize our footprint on the planet. We are excited to partner with ThredUp, a company that shares our values ​​and we will provide work towards a more responsible future.”