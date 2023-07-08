Home » Katopodis and the gas pipeline: “It will show the unity to face the opposition”
Katopodis and the gas pipeline: "It will show the unity to face the opposition"

Katopodis and the gas pipeline: “It will show the unity to face the opposition”

The Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodisconsidered this Saturday that the inauguration of the Pipeline President Néstor Kirchner (GPNK), in Salliqueló, will be the opportunity to show the “unity” of Unión por la Patria (UxP) for “confront the opposition that only proposes adjustment“.

The official official expressed in statements to Radio 10 their enthusiasm for the act that will take place in the Buenos Aires city of Salliqueló. “He is part of the tradition of a Peronism that has always done the great works of Argentina. It is the mark of a Peronism that understands that the infrastructure will allow us to develop our country“.

“Yesterday I was with Sergio (Masa) in San Fernando, when he very clearly stated the order guaranteed by Peronism. An order with rights and workwith respect for what we have to take care of. We do not have to allow some businessmen to come and extort usWe want an Argentina with industry and businessmen sitting at the table,” he added.

The gas pipeline inauguration ceremony will be attended by the president Alberto Fernandezthe vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchnery the pre-candidate and current Minister of Economy Sergio Massa. This coincidence of leaders in the same scenario aims to convey a message of unity and strength ahead of the next Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory (PASO) elections, which will take place on August 13.

The inauguration of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline

The presidential spokesperson Gabriela Cerruti confirmed the presence of the three main actors of the Government and leaders of the front at the inauguration of the President Néstor Kirchner Gas Pipeline. “The three have central and fundamental roles” in its construction. The activity will take place from 3:00 p.m. in Salliqueló, Province of Buenos Aires.

