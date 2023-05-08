Home » Katsuhiro Otomo’s classic animation “AKIRA” new art exhibition will be held in Ikebukuro, Tokyo | Hypebeast
Entertainment

Katsuhiro Otomo’s classic animation “AKIRA” new art exhibition will be held in Ikebukuro, Tokyo | Hypebeast

by admin
Katsuhiro Otomo’s classic animation “AKIRA” new art exhibition will be held in Ikebukuro, Tokyo | Hypebeast

Legendary manga artist Katsuhiro Otomo will officially release “Katsuhiro Otomo The Complete Works of Otomo The Complete Works” by Kodansha in 2022, and as its most classic animation work “Akira AKIRA” announced that it will hold a new art exhibition, which is expected to be held on August 10 It will officially land on Mixalive TOKYO (ミクサライブ Tokyo) until the 31st.

“Dayou Katsuhiro Complete Works OTOMO THE COMPLETE WORKS” was officially released at the beginning of last year, and this month has progressed to the fifth release schedule. A total of 7 copies have been released before. “Akira AKIRA” includes “Animation AKIRA Storyboards 1”, “Animation AKIRA Storyboards 2” and “Animation AKIRA Layouts & Key Frames 1”, and the latest “Animation AKIRA Layouts & Key Frames 2” will be officially released on May 17.

The complete details of this exhibition have not yet been made public. Interested readers please pay attention to future follow-up reports.

See also  Rinascente returns to 2019 levels a year earlier than expected

You may also like

“It looks like Mars”, a town hidden in...

Córdoba: a pack of dogs attacked a 9-year-old...

Pucci, the new course of the brand (re)starts...

The IMF confirmed that it is advancing in...

More than 30,000 laying hens from the largest...

Bottega Veneta presents the Spring/Summer 2023 quarterly magazine...

In the mountains of Modena people are once...

Pedro Pascal, top winner of the 2023 edition...

Juan Grabois and the left denounced fraud in...

Tsui Hark’s movie “The Legend of the Condor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy