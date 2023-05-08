Katsuhiro Otomo’s classic animation “AKIRA” new art exhibition will be held in Ikebukuro, Tokyo | Hypebeast

Legendary manga artist Katsuhiro Otomo will officially release “Katsuhiro Otomo The Complete Works of Otomo The Complete Works” by Kodansha in 2022, and as its most classic animation work “Akira AKIRA” announced that it will hold a new art exhibition, which is expected to be held on August 10 It will officially land on Mixalive TOKYO (ミクサライブ Tokyo) until the 31st.

“Dayou Katsuhiro Complete Works OTOMO THE COMPLETE WORKS” was officially released at the beginning of last year, and this month has progressed to the fifth release schedule. A total of 7 copies have been released before. “Akira AKIRA” includes “Animation AKIRA Storyboards 1”, “Animation AKIRA Storyboards 2” and “Animation AKIRA Layouts & Key Frames 1”, and the latest “Animation AKIRA Layouts & Key Frames 2” will be officially released on May 17.

The complete details of this exhibition have not yet been made public. Interested readers please pay attention to future follow-up reports.