Source title: Kawabata Yasunari, Edgar Snow, Liang Sicheng and other famous works enter the public domain. A public book competition quietly kicks off

With the arrival of 2023, the works of celebrities such as Kawabata Yasunari, Wang Renshu, Edgar Snow, Liang Sicheng, and Lin Handa have entered the public domain. The secret war on the public version of the book has quietly kicked off. Humanities Society edition of “Red Star Shines on China“. The new classic version of “Kawabata Yasunari Selected Collection”. Yasunari Kawabata’s Public Edition Books Get Together in the New Year According to the copyright law of our country, 50 years after the death of the author, his works enter the public copyright, that is to say, the works of the author who died in 1972 will enter the public domain in 2023, and the publishing house does not need to obtain authorization and payment for publishing these works royalties. The reporter noticed that in the new year, the works of Yasunari Kawabata, who has just entered the public domain, include New Classics, Houlang, Grinding Iron, Pu Rui, Yiye, Guomai, United Reading Creation, Shanghai Literature and Art Publishing House, Hunan Literature and Art Publishing Press, Qingdao Publishing House, etc. In addition, there are no less than five publishing houses that have plans to publish Liang Sicheng’s works this year. Academic works such as Liang Sicheng’s “Regulations on Qing-style Construction”, “History of Chinese Architecture” and “Notes on French-style Construction” have always been bestsellers and long-selling books, so they have become the focus of competition among publishing houses. Li Jiajie, product director of Guomai Culture Classics Division, told reporters that Kawabata Yasunari’s “Snow Country”, “Ancient Capital” and “Thousand Cranes” have been released at the beginning of the year. Snow’s “Red Star Over China” will also be released in the first half of this year as planned. “Guomai started preparing for “Red Star Shines on China” five years in advance. Most of the time in the early stage will be spent on translator selection, and the longest time to prepare the manuscript. Fortunately, there is enough time in advance, and it has entered the stage of preparation for listing. stage.” Li Jiajie said. “Old brand” meticulously polishes the latest translation In the face of Kawabata Yasunari and other famous masterpieces joining the public edition war, the publishing house that has worked hard for many years maintains enough confidence in its own brand on the one hand, and on the other hand, it also arranges and carefully polishes the latest translations in advance. “It is a very gratifying thing that many publishing institutions have entered the Kawabata Yasunari book market at the same time. Each of them is reinterpreting the works of this Nobel Prize-winning writer in their own way. We have also done our best to hand over a book. Answer the paper with sincerity.” said Zhu Wenxi, editor-in-chief of the new classic “Kawabata Yasunari Selected Works”. The new classic has been cultivating Kawabata Yasunari’s works for 10 years. At the end of 2022, a newly edited and translated Kawabata Yasunari’s works will be released. This will be the only and the last version in China that has been officially approved by the author.” Zhu Wenxi told reporters that the selected collection has selected 18 best articles from the past 9 volumes and nearly 200 works to recompile, and then based on The aesthetic feelings of “morning”, “day” and “night” are included in the three books “Snow Country”, “Ancient Capital” and “Sleeping Beauty”. “We hope to present the most essential things to readers.” It is worth mentioning that how to deal with the classic opening line of “Snow Country” has gone through several rounds of polishing. Zhu Wenxi said: “The two translators gave their own understandings based on the original version of Shinchosha in Japan; after that, they discussed repeatedly with the editor, read and studied the translation of this famous sentence in different languages ​​and times, and finally processed the new translation. For: Through the long county boundary tunnel, it is the Snow Country. Faced with the entry of Edgar Snow's works into the public edition, People's Literature Publishing House is full of confidence in the brand that has been built for many years. According to the latest data from People's Literature Publishing House, the current original edition, youth edition and guide edition all use the classic translation by the famous translator Mr. Dong Leshan, with a total sales volume of nearly 15 million copies. Public edition books can't be released at will With a number of famous works entering the public domain, can anyone publish public books at will? The answer is obviously no. Zhang Hongbo, director-general of the Chinese Text Copyright Association, told reporters that only the right of publication and thirteen property rights are not protected by public edition works, that is, no permission and payment from the author or other right holders are required, but the three personal rights such as the right of authorship are forever. Protected, have to sign, change the signature, and do not modify, distort or tamper with the work without authorization. If a publishing house tampers with famous works in order to cater to the market, it should be punished by law. In fact, the lawsuits triggered by the public version of the book have always attracted attention. Zhang Hongbo mentioned that the “Education of Love” translated by the translator Wang Qianqing has suffered from infringement for a long time. Since 2003, he has gone to court with a number of publishing units and fought more than 40 lawsuits, all of which were settled or won. Zhang Hongbo listed the forms of infringement of Wang Qianqing’s version of “Education of Love”: without greeting, without payment of author’s remuneration, unauthorized publishing; Suspected “pirated books” with ultra-low prices on the e-commerce platform and so on. “Most cases of copyright infringement are due to the cooperation between publishing units and booksellers. Publishing units and booksellers defend their rights and shirk each other’s rights. Some lawsuits take two or three years to close, and the compensation standard is not high.” Zhang Hongbo said. Zhang Hongbo also specifically mentioned that in August 2000, a certain local publishing unit was exposed by the media about the “washing of editions” incident. Nearly a hundred foreign literary masterpieces published by the agency (most of them have been “public edition”) are all translated by the signatures “Mai Mang”, “Yang Qinglu” and “Yang Fengfan”. Each of these three “master translators” has “translated” dozens of famous works in English, Russian, and French, and the translator signed “Lotus Moon Shadow” has taken over many famous works in Japanese. Zhang Hongbo said: “This kind of behavior not only infringes on the copyright of Chinese translators, disturbs the order of the publishing market, and corrupts the social atmosphere. The quality of the translated content is also worrying, and it damages the cultural rights of readers." Zhang Hongbo mentioned that after years of dedication and hard work, many publishing units have turned some works at home and abroad into classic versions recognized by readers in the book market, forming a certain brand and constituting the intangible assets of the publishing house. "It is worth reminding that in accordance with the provisions of the "Copyright Law", the publishing unit also has the rights to the layout design, binding design, compilation and database creation of books."

