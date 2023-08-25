KAWS: A Debut Exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ontario

KAWS Exhibition Coming to the Art Gallery of Ontario

Toronto, ON – KAWS, the renowned artist Brian Donnelly, will be having his first-ever exhibition at a Canadian art gallery. The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) is proud to present this exciting showcase, featuring “giant” statues and paintings that have captivated audiences worldwide.

Curated by Julian Cox, Vice President and Chief Curator of the AGO, the exhibition will display over 70 of KAWS’ creations from the past two decades. Visitors can expect to witness the artist’s famous monumental statues, realistic art installations, and impressive works in various mediums such as bronze, wood, stainless steel, and canvas.

In addition to the visual wonders on display, the exhibition will also include a collection of unique items that showcase KAWS’ versatility. Visitors will have the opportunity to view shoes, cereal boxes, album covers, and plush toys, among other intriguing pieces. Notably, a loveseat created in collaboration with the Campana Brothers will also make an appearance, adding to the exhibition’s diverse range.

Julian Cox, the curator of the exhibition, expressed his admiration for KAWS’ artistry, stating, “KAWS reminds us that art can be many things at the same time, such as priceless, practical, commercial, beautiful, familiar, provocative, and funny.” This sentiment exemplifies the artist’s ability to engage audiences through his multi-faceted approach.

Art enthusiasts and curious individuals alike are encouraged to mark their calendars for this must-see exhibition. The KAWS showcase will commence on September 27 and run until March 21, 2024, allowing ample time for visitors to immerse themselves in the artist’s thought-provoking creations.

The AGO is gearing up for an unforgettable experience, as KAWS’ debut at a Canadian art gallery promises to attract a wide range of visitors. Whether one is well-versed in the art world or simply appreciates captivating creations, the KAWS exhibition is not to be missed.

For more information and updates on the exhibition, interested readers are encouraged to keep a close eye on the Art Gallery of Ontario’s website and social media channels. This will ensure they stay informed about any additional details, potential events, and ticketing information associated with this highly anticipated showcase.

