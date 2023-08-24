Home » KAWS and UNIQLO Set to Collaborate Again: What Party Exhibition Inspires New Series
Entertainment

KAWS and UNIQLO Set to Collaborate Again: What Party Exhibition Inspires New Series

by admin
KAWS and UNIQLO Set to Collaborate Again: What Party Exhibition Inspires New Series

KAWS and UNIQLO Set to Collaborate Again for New Collection

Fans of the renowned street artist KAWS and affordable fashion retailer UNIQLO will be delighted to hear that the two creative powerhouses are joining forces once again. Following their successful collaboration back in 2019, news of their upcoming partnership has been confirmed by official sources.

In a recently released trailer, viewers catch a glimpse of KAWS’s iconic Companion character breaking through the pages of a book. The footage also showcases a printed design featuring the words, “What Party: Tide’s new joint T-Shirt.”

Speculation suggests that this new collection will revolve around the highly anticipated KAWS What Party exhibition scheduled to take place in various museums across the globe in 2021. Artwork exhibited during the event is expected to be translated into unique T-Shirt designs. These designs will be featured in a book published in collaboration with Phaidon.

Despite the excitement surrounding this news, these predictions and speculations have not been officially confirmed. The only statement released by the officials simply states, “Coming soon.” However, this hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of fans who eagerly await further updates.

To stay up to date with the latest developments, interested readers are encouraged to keep a close eye on these developments. We will continue to bring you updated reports as the collaboration progresses.

See also  CLOT and Nike Collaborate on Limited Edition 'WHAT THE? CLOT' DUNK Sneakers to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

You may also like

Rapper Blueface Stabbed in Leg During Gym Attack

The skincare and make-up business attracts more and...

Director Christopher Nolan’s 15-Year-Old Son Revealed as Personal...

Sun Vow – You Have Your Whole Life...

Huawei Mall Announces Official Sale of Refurbished Huawei...

CRYPTA – Shades Of Sorrow

Simone Weil, worker and mystic willing to die...

Netflix Reveals New Stills for Live-Action “ONE PIECE”...

Alice Cooper – Road

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 165

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy