KAWS and UNIQLO Set to Collaborate Again: What Party Exhibition Inspires New Series

KAWS and UNIQLO Set to Collaborate Again for New Collection

Fans of the renowned street artist KAWS and affordable fashion retailer UNIQLO will be delighted to hear that the two creative powerhouses are joining forces once again. Following their successful collaboration back in 2019, news of their upcoming partnership has been confirmed by official sources.

In a recently released trailer, viewers catch a glimpse of KAWS’s iconic Companion character breaking through the pages of a book. The footage also showcases a printed design featuring the words, “What Party: Tide’s new joint T-Shirt.”

Speculation suggests that this new collection will revolve around the highly anticipated KAWS What Party exhibition scheduled to take place in various museums across the globe in 2021. Artwork exhibited during the event is expected to be translated into unique T-Shirt designs. These designs will be featured in a book published in collaboration with Phaidon.

Despite the excitement surrounding this news, these predictions and speculations have not been officially confirmed. The only statement released by the officials simply states, “Coming soon.” However, this hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of fans who eagerly await further updates.

To stay up to date with the latest developments, interested readers are encouraged to keep a close eye on these developments. We will continue to bring you updated reports as the collaboration progresses.

