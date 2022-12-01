The “KAWS:HOLIDAY” world tour exhibition launched in 2018, starting from Seoul, passing through China, Japan, the United Kingdom, and even space, has received great response at each stop. After Changbai Mountain, AllRightsReserved once again joined hands with KAWS and the co-organizer National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) to present “KAWS: HOLIDAY Melbourne Station”, flying over Melbourne with a giant COMPANION hot air balloon.

The first stop of the “KAWS:HOLIDAY” hot air balloon tour was launched in Bristol, the capital of hot air balloons in the United Kingdom, in May 2021. This time, it is the first time to set foot in one of the few cities that can take a hot air balloon to visit the city – Melbourne, Australia; KAWS:HOLIDAY Melbourne Station》The hot air balloon is 42 meters high and is one of the largest hot air balloons in the world.

The giant COMPANION slowly lifted into the sky at dawn, soaring over downtown Melbourne, passing by many iconic landmarks in Melbourne, including the main river of Melbourne, the Yarra River, the National Gallery of Victoria and Albert Park, condescendingly blending old and new Melbourne The view is unobstructed. The instant the hot air balloon takes off, it adds color and layers to the monotonous blue sky and skyscrapers, just like a “surreal moving castle” shuttling through the downtown.

This time, NIGO, a friend of KAWS for many years, is specially invited to design the “KAWS:HOLIDAY” pilot jumpsuit through its main brand HUMAN MADE. Different from the traditional aviator jumpsuit, the single product is designed with a calm dark blue color and a zipper, and the “KAWS:HOLIDAY” pattern commonly used by HUMAN MADE is printed on the back, and the KAWS iconic “XX” mark is added with HUMAN MADE has the original Logo, and the military identification plate is placed on the clothes and AUSTRALIA is printed on it.

At present, more details of the ninth station of “KAWS:HOLIDAY” have not been released, please pay attention to the report of Hypebeast.