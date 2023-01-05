[Sina Entertainment News]The lip-synching scandal between members of the Korean girl group IVE and Leeseo (李瑞) was further escalated after nearly a week of controversy, which was reported by KBS TV station.

Zhang Yuanying and Leeseo caused controversy when they participated in the MBC Music Festival on the 31st of last month because of lip-syncing. Some netizens expressed disappointment that the two still had to lip-sync when they were sitting and singing without dancing, but there were also those who supported the two. Netizens advocate that singers are busy at work at the end of the year, and it is understandable to lip-sync when they are not in good health.

Regarding this lip-syncing incident, the KBS news program aired today commented that K-pop’s emphasis on dance over the years has made lip-syncing a major trend, and singers’ excessive reliance on lip-syncing will inevitably make the public question their singing ability.