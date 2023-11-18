Ke Huy Quan Reveals Future Plans to Join Star Wars Series

Ke Huy Quan, known for his standout performances in the second season of “The Instant Universe” and “Loki”, has recently sparked excitement among fans with his future career plans. In a recent interview with Collider, Quan expressed his desire to join the “Star Wars” series.

The actor, best known for his role in the movie “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”, revealed his special connection to the “Star Wars” series. Quan expressed his interest in working with Kathleen Kennedy, the CEO of Lucas Film, who was the producer of “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” in which Quan starred in his childhood. With the peak of his acting career, the opportunity to reunite with Kennedy and collaborate on a “Star Wars” project holds special significance for Quan.

During the interview, Quan disclosed that he had already met with Kathleen Kennedy. While the outcome of their meeting remains unknown, fans are eagerly anticipating the possibility of seeing Quan in the “Star Wars” universe portraying a new and exciting role.

This news has generated significant buzz among fans and the entertainment industry alike. Keep an eye out for Quan’s potential involvement in the “Star Wars” series as he continues to make waves in the world of entertainment.

