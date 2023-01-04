[The Epoch Times, January 03, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) The film version of “Want to See You” was released in Taiwan last Friday (30th). Breaking through 47.46 million Taiwan dollars, the airborne new film box office champion. The protagonists Ke Jiayan, Xu Guanghan, and Shi Baiyu will rush back to Tainan to fulfill the box office contract of 20.23 million.

The two announced today (3) that they will go south to Tainan on January 7. This time, the production crew specially brought the Fengnan team back to the starting point, to send 500 cups of “Full Sugar Sweetheart” pearl milk tea.

Ke Jiayan said: “I can’t wait to see you all, I want to thank the fans and the audience well.”

Xu Guanghan said: “I am really grateful to all the audience friends for their support. You are welcome to take your sweetheart to the movies together, and bring him or her to meet you in Tainan!”

Shi Baiyu: “I want to thank you and see you.”

Producer Ma Yiting added: “Tainan is the starting point of the Fengnan team, even her mother’s home. At that time, many activities were canceled due to the epidemic, and I could not meet the fans in the central and southern regions, but the Fengnan team did not forget. The three-year agreement’ promised to take this opportunity to reunite in Tainan, thank you for your support.”

Because of the filming of the movie version of “Want to See You”, all members of the Fengnan team returned to the shooting scene of the album version, Tainan Small Park, 32 Record Store, etc., and even led to a tourist boom in Tainan. For the actors and crew, it is a place full of memories. Returning to Tainan to shoot Ke Jiayan said: “Going back to Tainan is like going home, there are so many good memories there.”

Xu Guanghan also said: “At that time, the three of us acted together for about two months, and became more heated and bickered with each other.”

Shi Baiyu: “At that time, I was a little nervous because I was acting with the two seniors, but they worked tirelessly to help me with the script and the scene, and it also made me less nervous on the set, because it was really important to return to Tainan for filming. I am very happy, and what is even more happy is that I have the opportunity to cooperate with my sister (Ke Jiayan) and brother (Xu Guanghan) again.”

