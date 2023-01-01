Directed by Yin Tao, written by Zhou Munan, starring Li Hongyi, special starring Liu Xueyi, starring Ke Naiyu and othersCostume martial arts dramaIt is currently broadcasting on Youku. After the show started broadcasting, the popularity of the station exceeded 7000, the soundtrack was passionate, the story development plot and the animation version were highly restored,TsukihimeThe shape fits the anime, the play is domineering and sassy, ​​and the flow of water has aroused heated discussions among netizens.





It is reported that,”juvenile songs“Adapted from the novel of the same name, it tells the story of fledgling young knights who get involved in scrambles in the rivers and lakes and the secrets of temples by accident. After walking the rivers and lakes, he met the frightening female swordsman Yue Ji, and a series of entanglements in the rivers and lakes began.





In the premiere episode,Ke NaiyuAs Yue Ji, as soon as she appeared on the stage, she restored the famous anime scene “Yue Ji smiled and sent a post”, pulled out her robe sword to fight against Lei Wujie with full force value, the play was very exciting, and her combat effectiveness exploded. The cool temperament and valiant figure are highly restored to comics, sparking discussions. #月姬复度# once rushed to the hot search, “The special effects of the play are really good, Yue Ji is so beautiful, and the shape is so good that it restores the animation.” The way of transformation is not bad, the most beautiful Yueji in the audience” “I didn’t expect Yueji to be a erotic ghost, and the appearance of a female character is so good for anime”, which also made netizens dream back to the erotic ghost Liu Qianqiao.









It is understood that since his debut, Ko Naiyu has continued to produce works, whether it is costume martial arts dramas, love suspense dramas orurban emotional dramaI have tried various themes. I played Liu Sisi in the previous “Light Me to Warm You” in the play.“Guess who I am” “Resurgence of Soul Street”It will be broadcast soon, look forward to her wonderful performance in “Youth Song Xing”!

Further reading:



